State Rep. Bradley Fritts announces reelection bid

DIXON – State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, has announced that he will run for reelection to his 74th Illinois House District seat.

“Growing up in rural Illinois, I always heard the same phrase repeated to me,” he said in a news release issued Friday. “Adults telling me to ‘grow up, get an education, and get out of Illinois.’ Well, as a fourth-generation family farmer, throwing in the towel and walking away isn’t in my blood. I love the state of Illinois and the incredible community we have built in District 74. Instead of walking away, I choose to stay here, roll up my sleeves and get to work.”

Fritts made his public announcement the day after his second annual Farm Fest fundraiser, which was Thursday night in Amboy. He was first elected to the seat in November 2022 to represent the redrawn 74th House District, which includes parts of Lee, Whiteside, Ogle, DeKalb and La Salle counties.

“In my first term, I passed four bills through the Illinois House, all of which were local initiatives brought to me by you, the people of District 74,” he said when announcing his reelection.

Fritts said he has been touring the district over the summer, making 38 stops to speak with hundreds of district residents, local officials, job creators, nonprofit leaders and constituents in need of assistance.

“I am proud of the work we have accomplished in my first term, but there is always more work to be done,” he said. “Rural Illinois is feeling the effects of urban legislators who have continued to ignore our part of the state over many years.”

He said crumbling infrastructure, lack of access to medical care, rising crime and economic development needs are among his reasons for running for reelection.

“I am honored to serve my constituents by focusing on real, bipartisan solutions, and I look forward to receiving your vote on March 19,” he said.

At 22 years old, Fritts was the youngest representative ever elected to the Illinois General Assembly. He serves on the Illinois House Appropriations-Higher Education; Appropriations-Public Safety Committee; Financial Institutions & Licensing Committee; Labor & Commerce Committee; Trans: Regulations, Roads & Bridges Committee; Transportation: Vehicles & Safety Committee; Wage Policy Study Committee; and the Procurement Subcommittee.

For information about Fritts, visit fritts4rep.com.