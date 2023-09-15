Car, bus collide in rural Morrison

MORRISON – No one was injured Friday, Sept. 15, in a bus crash in rural Morrison.

Whiteside County sheriff’s deputies were called about 7 a.m. to the two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Fulfs Road and Folkers Drive in rural Morrison, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Investigators determined a sedan driven by a 16-year-old female was traveling east on Fulfs Road and rear ended a school bus stopped at a pick-up point. Neither occupant of the sedan nor any of the 11 children on the school bus were injured, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Milledgeville Fire and EMS, Morrison EMS, Sterling Public Schools, First Student, Hunter Body Shop and Gonzalo’s Towing.