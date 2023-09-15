Alber new owner/operator of Rock Falls Culver’s

ROCK FALLS – Ashlee Alber is now an official owner and operator of the Rock Falls Culver’s and a business partner with Jason Roe.

“Ashlee has always put others above herself. She is successful because she sincerely loves her crew, guests and community,” said Roe, who is the current owner. “She has been running Culver’s of Rock Falls as if she has owned it for years. I’m excited to formally give her the reins to see where she takes the restaurant.

“She is respected by our extended team and inspires them to exceed expectations. Ashlee is on fire for Culver’s, and the Rock Falls community will surely benefit from her ownership.”

Culver’s of Rock Falls was Alber’s first job in high school. She said that through Culver’s she has learned about teamwork, customer service and taking care of others. She looks forward to coming to work every day because of the people she is surrounded by and the new connections she’s made in the community, she said.

Under Alber’s leadership, Culver’s of Rock Falls has been recognized nationally on an annual basis. The restaurant won the coveted Ruth Hospitality Award and the Commitment to Excellence Award for the region three years in a row.

“She has always exceeded the expectations placed on her,” Roe said.

Alber was promoted to shift leader as a teenager to general manager eight years ago and most recently served as regional manager of eight different Culver’s restaurants.

“I look forward to expanding the legacy of positivity, guest focus and community outreach that has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our doors in 2001,” Alber said. “I have been fortunate to be a part of that legacy for the last 18 years. I look forward to making Culver’s the go-to place in Rock Falls for generations to come.”