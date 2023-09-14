Missing West Brooklyn man found dead

WEST BROOKLYN – The body of a rural West Brooklyn man who last was seen Aug. 14 was found Wednesday near his home, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday.
Michael Widolff, a pilot and an outdoorsman, was 64. He would have turned 65 on Aug. 24.
His death is under investigation, but there is no danger to the public, the release said.
No further information on the circumstances of his death or discover were provided.
Widloff’s home is due east of the Gremel Wildlife Sanctuary.