McCombie helps long-term care residents celebrate Grandparents’ Day

SAVANNA – State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, delivered special cards to residents in long-term care facilities to help celebrate Grandparents’ Day on Sept. 10.

McCombie held a card drive last month inviting northwestern Illinois residents to make cards to help lift the spirits of senior residents on Grandparents’ Day.

McCombie collected hundreds of handmade cards in her district office in Savanna and made stops throughout the 89th District to deliver them to residents of the various long-term care facilities in communities within Northwestern Illinois.

“I want to thank everyone who helped contribute a handmade card – we had hundreds to deliver and it shows the power of our community coming together to let a resident living in a long-term care facility know they are loved and appreciated,” McCombie said.