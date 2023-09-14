Fiesta Parade leads to Rock Falls street closures Saturday

ROCK FALLS – First Avenue/State Route 40 in Rock Falls will be closed to all traffic about 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, for the Fiesta Parade.

The parade route will be from 10th Street in Rock Falls, north across the First Avenue bridge into Sterling. Officers will be posted along the route to provide traffic control and security. Do not move or drive around barricades, Rock Falls police stated in a press release.

Additionally, East 10th Street and East 11th streets from Avenue A to Avenue D will be closed at 10 a.m. for the parade lineup.

Expect traffic delays in the area because of these road closures and the additional traffic anticipated to be caused by those attending the parade. Use extra care while driving and use alternate routes when possible, the police department said in the news release.