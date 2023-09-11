Red Cross to host local blood drives

DIXON – The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage. Fewer donors than needed gave this summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals.

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, and there is an emergency need for platelet donors and type O blood donors to make an appointment to give now to ensure patients across the country continue to receive critical medical care.

When Idalia slammed into the Southeast – leading to widespread power outages, travel hazards and flooding – the storm also forced the cancellation of over a dozen blood drives and caused hundreds of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. This compounded a shortfall of about 30,000 donations in August. Right now, blood product distributions to hospitals are outpacing the number of blood donations coming in.

Local drives will take place at the following locations:

Sterling: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 13, Sterling High School, 1608 Fourth Ave.

Tampico: 1-6 p.m. Sept. 13, Reagan Community Center, 202 W. Second St.

Morrison: Noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 21, St. Mary Catholic Church, 13320 Garden Plain Road.

Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-733-2767.

In thanks for helping rebuild the blood supply, all who come to give Sept. 1-18 will receive a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last. Those who come to give throughout September will also receive an emailed coupon for a free haircut, thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/RaceToGive.

September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month

One in 3 African American blood donors is a match for people with sickle cell disease. To help ensure patients have the blood products they need, the Red Cross launched the Sickle Cell Initiative in 2021 to grow the number of blood donors who are Black and improve health outcomes for patients. Joined by Blood is the initiative’s focus during Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September and continues through October. To learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/OurBlood.

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.