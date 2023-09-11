McCombie announces upcoming office hours

SAVANNA – State Rep. Tony McCombie is launching additional traveling office hours around the 89th District.

This is the fourth round of traveling office hours McCombie has hosted to help accommodate constituents across the 89th District, which includes all of Carroll and Jo Daviess counties, as well as parts of Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and DeKalb counties.

McCombie encourages area residents to stop by one of the following events to ask state-related questions or receive help accessing state agencies:

Sept. 15: Stockton Library, 140 W. Benton Ave., from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and at the Chadwick Fire Department, 210 Calvert Ave., from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Sept. 21: Davis Junction Fire Department, 106 S. Maple St., from 2-3 p.m.

An 89th District map can be found on McCombie’s website at repmccombie.com. McCombie’s district office is located at 9317B Route 84, Savanna, and residents can reach her at mccombie@ilhousegop.org or by calling the office at 815-291-8989.