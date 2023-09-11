Clinton Symphony Orchestra season begins Sept. 23

CLINTON, Iowa – The Clinton Symphony Orchestra opens its 70th concert season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, in Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School.

Conductor Brian Dollinger and the orchestra will be joined by violin soloist Marcia Henry Liebenow, concertmaster of the Peoria Symphony Orchestra, in performance of a violin concerto by Max Bruch. Also on the program are Beethoven’s overture to “The Ruins of Athens” and his “Eighth Symphony”.

Tickets are available at the door and are $20 for adults. All students are admitted free and may bring an accompanying adult for half price. More information is available at www.clintonsymphony.org.