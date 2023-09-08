United Way of Lee County’s Day of Caring is Sept. 23

DIXON – The United Way Day of Caring celebrates volunteerism throughout Lee County by bringing together teams from local businesses, schools, churches, civic groups and families to complete projects and make a significant impact on the nonprofit community.

This event is a team builder for groups and allows volunteers to see firsthand the work accomplished by the nonprofits in Lee County.

Held on Saturday, Sept. 23, United Way Day of Caring begins with a kickoff at Dixon High School parking lot, then volunteers will head out to over 10 project sites. Projects will include painting, landscaping, cleaning, planting a garden and general upkeep.

“United Way of Lee County organizes Day of Caring each year,” Ashley Richter, United Way of Lee County’s executive director, said. “This event is an incredible collaboration between volunteers and community organizations. What’s really special about this event is the volunteers that work so hard to make positive, long-lasting community change. It’s wonderful.”

Day of Caring helps people across Lee County join together to help non-profit organizations that do so much for their neighbors, Richter said. It is a day where the United Way mantra “Live United” is put into action, she said.

Those interested in volunteering can visit www.unitedwayofleecounty.org to register. For additional questions, contact United Way of Lee County at 815-284-3339 or email Richter at arichter@uwleeco.org.