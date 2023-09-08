State officials: Be prepared for emergencies

SPRINGFIELD – September marks National Preparedness Month, when the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security and county emergency managers are highlighting the importance of all readiness efforts across the state.

“A disaster preparedness kit and immediate access to the best resources to current safety information is so vital especially during an emergency,” Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said in a news release. “Additionally, we must continue to strengthen our communities, including older adults, and inform their caregivers ahead of any disasters.”

“Your disaster preparedness kit and communications plan should be designed to support your needs, but also the needs of those who may depend on you such as family, pets, and neighbors,” IEMA-OHS Office of Emergency Management Deputy Director Clayton Kuetemeyer said in the release. “While a three-day supply of food, water and medications are standard needs, everyone should supplement their kits with specific items that could help them during an emergency.”

The national campaign, “Take control in 1, 2, 3,″ makes the following recommendations:

1. Assess your needs: Everyone has unique needs. There are several factors that can affect the steps you need to take to prepare yourself and those you care for. Whether you care for pets, children or have a medical condition or disability, it is important to know what your family will need to stay safe.

2. Make a plan: Once you've assessed your needs, you can plan for what you'd do, where you'd go, and what to bring if a disaster strikes. Your emergency supply kit should include items that meet your individual needs.

3. Engage your support network: Get to know your neighbors because they, along with your family and friends, can be a support network before, during and after a disaster by providing emotional and practical support.

Your emergency preparedness kit should at least include these preparedness items: