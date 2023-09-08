Rock Falls High School Alumni Association plans fundraiser for softball/baseball fields

ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls High School Alumni Association is planning a public fundraiser to support the restroom project at the RFHS softball/baseball fields.

The association will sell boxed meals that include a grilled pork chop sandwich, homemade potato salad, chips, cookie and bottled water to be distributed at Nick’s Tap and Pub on Prophetstown Road from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, which is Rock Falls High School’s Homecoming. Those who purchased tickets will pick up their meals at a drive-through area at Nick’s Tap and Pub.

Tickets are now on sale for $15 each through Friday, Sept. 15, and can be purchased at Rock Falls High School, at Nick’s Tap and Pub or from any RFHSAA board member, or look for the information at the RFHSAA website or Facebook page.