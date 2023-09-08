Rock Falls garage sales are Sept. 22 to 24

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls Chamber welcomes back community-wide garage sales from Sept. 22-24.

A large number of sales are registered throughout Rock Falls and Sterling.

The garage sale days are a local favorite and provide an opportunity for people to generate extra cash and stimulate the local economy with those funds. The sales also provide an opportunity for people to find much-needed bargains. This weekend gets busy for local businesses that sell gas, food and drinks, and raises awareness about the community and businesses located here.

“As soon as spring garage sales are over, I have families calling to plan their fall garage sale weekend and travel plans,” Sam Smith, the Chamber’s president/CEO, said. “There is nothing like the thrill of a bargain hunt or making some extra cash clearing out your closets.”

Registration is open through Sept. 10 for $10. The cost is $15 for those registering from Sept. 11-17. A limited number of feature ads are available for an additional $10. The upgraded feature ad allows sellers to attract more customers by listing specific items.

Any 61071 or 61081 (Rock Falls or Sterling) zip code is welcome to register. Maps will be published online for print or digital download as a PDF file to any smart cell phone, or tablet with internet access on Sept. 21 at www.rockfallschamber.com.