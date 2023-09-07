‘Women: Their Strength and Courage in Building Our Country’ is Sept. 21 program topic

MORRISON – Researcher Carol Chandler will present “Women: Their Strength and Courage in Building Our Country” at Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Chandler will explain how early settlements in the United States were failing because men were transient and did not form stable communities due to a lack of women. Women were sent into the wilderness to stabilize the settlements and allow them to grow and prosper. The King of France even sent “casket girls” from his country to Louisiana. The term “casket girls” was a corruption of the French “filles a la cassette” or “women with suitcases.”

The presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. A question and answer session will follow. Admission to the program is free.

Chandler previously spoke at the library about the Orphan Train and German prisoners of war held in this area during World War II.