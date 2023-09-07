September 07, 2023
Shaw Local
SVCC hosts Explore Sauk on Oct. 9

By Shaw Local News Network
Graduates file through Dillon Mall on the way to the commencement on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Sauk Valley Community College.

Graduates file through Dillon Mall on the way to commencement on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Sauk Valley Community College. (Troy Taylor)

DIXON Sauk Valley Community College will host Explore Sauk on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, from 10-11:30 a.m. in the SVCC Riverview Conference Room.

Prospective students and their families are invited to attend Explore Sauk. Attendees will visit SVCC’s campus and learn more about programs of study, financial aid and scholarships. Highlights include student activities, clubs and other campus resources for SVCC students.

For more information, or to RSVP by Oct. 6, visit svcc.edu/visit or call 815-835-6266.

