7,000 visited Rock Falls to view Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall

ROCK FALLS – Drawn in by the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, an estimated 7,000 people visited Rock Fall’s RB&W District over a four-day span to see the Wall and view the adjacent Art in the Park Sculpture Walk on Saturday.

“It was just phenomenal,” Rock Falls Tourism Director Melinda Jones said Thursday of the Wall’s visit from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3.

She said the Wall’s presence was a way to show respect to veterans; for veterans, it was a place to remember, and possibly view names of people they personally knew.

“It’s also a way to give thanks to veterans who are still here,” she said.

Bringing the wall to Rock Falls was a process that actually began in January 2022. In doing research about a potential visit, Jones found there are four Vietnam traveling walls. She applied for one to come to Rock Falls, learning the company she selected receives about 300 applications a year from cities asking for a visit from that wall. Of those applicants, only 18 are selected for a wall visit in any particular year.

She said many factors, such as demographics and number of veterans, are examined as cities are considered.

“We are so thankful it was here,” she said.

More events are on the way

Rock Falls Tourism will host a Sunday Funday Jammin’ On The Rock at the RB&W District, 201 E. Second St., on Sept. 24. The event is scheduled from 1 to 5:30 p.m.

A variety of musicians will take the stage to perform country, rock, gospel, and more. Performers include, in no particular order, River Country Stomp, Brenner Bushman, Barn Ratz, Lola Blu, Zion Well, Wild Wrek, Bang Zoom and the Whamos Band, and Eric Quiqley. Food vendors and other business vendors will be available from noon to 6 p.m.

The Rock Falls Lumberjack Show and Beard Contest will be Oct. 7 at Selmi’s Greenhouse & Farm Market, 1206 Dixon Ave. Featuring a team of Lumberjacks from Minnesota-based LJ Enterprises, performances will begin at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. that day. A beard contest begins at 2 p.m. and winners will be selected in five categories that include longest beard, best groomed and crowd favorite, Jones said.

And for the fourth year, a holiday lights display will be set up for motorists to view in Centennial Park, 508 E. 11th St. The display will be ready to view in late November.

“We always have something going on,” Jones said.