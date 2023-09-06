September 06, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Portion of Garden Plain Road in Whiteside County closes Sept. 11

By Shaw Local News Network
Road closed, railroad crossing signs

Road closed, railroad crossing signs (Shaw Media file photo)

MORRISON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Garden Plain Road in Whiteside County will be closed at the BNSF Railroad crossing from Monday, Sept. 11, through Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

The crossing is located just east of Fenton Road, 5 miles west of Morrison. The closure will allow the railroad to remove and replace their at-grade crossing and repave the approaches.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

To view area construction details go to IDOT’s traveler information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com.

SVM Community BriefsWhiteside CountyMorrison
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois