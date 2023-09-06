Dixon council hears streetwork update, praises city workers

DIXON – The Dixon City Council on Tuesday night recapped recent summer festivals, praising city employees and local organizations for working together to make Dixon a tourist destination.

Among the events specifically mentioned were the Dixon City Market on Wednesdays throughout the summer and the Dement Town Music Fest on Sept. 2.

“It’s appreciated. Every year it grows. You see people out enjoying themselves,” council member Chris Bishop said of the Wednesday Market Days.

“It’s just a great opportunity to see all different areas of the community, highlighting those different business districts,” council member Mary Oros said about the Dement Town festival.

The first-time event featuring three musical acts was well received, with more than 600 people attending.

Council member Mike Venier said the level of coordination between the events’ organizers and city departments paved the way for success.

“The thing that I hear a lot about from our Chamber Main Street group is the level of coordination that there is now between their staff and our city staffs – it’s the police department, the fire department, the street department – almost every one of our departments are embracing and understanding the importance of what we’re trying to accomplish as a destination community and the amount of work that it takes to provide public safety when we do have those events,” he said.

“As we move forward in the years ahead in making Dixon a destination community, it’s great that all of our departments understand that, and through the leadership through this council, that’s going to be an important cog as we move forward in the years ahead.”

The council also heard a report about street projects underway within the city.

Dixon Public Works Director Matt Heckman said workers on the ITEP project, which is intended to install multi-use paths at the riverfront throughout Viaduct Point, have been drilling and installing casings for the supports for the boardwalk.

In another project, asphalt binder is being put on Division and Fargo streets, and final surface mix is expected to be down by the end of this week or next, Heckman said.

“There is pavement down, and the area looks fantastic, so if you want to swing by some evening and take a look, there’s quite a transformation down there,” he said.

Bishop said that although roadwork can be hard to deal with, neighborhood residents were ready to have the street redone.

“I know we’ve all had to deal with it, but it’s looking great,” he said, adding that it will improve access for those going to and from school.

Heckman said concrete work underway at the Gateway Project site continues on the north end. The contractor has been pouring curbs and sidewalks over the past week, he said.

“In addition to the everyday stuff, there’s still a lot of capital work happening, and it’s happening at a pretty fast rate right now,” he said.

City Manager Danny Langloss congratulated Bonnell Industries for last week’s groundbreaking of a new 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Lee County Business Park.

“They had a really nice groundbreaking last week,” he said. “Their team has grown to 95 team members, and they expect that number to grow to 127 team members over the next few years. [That’s a] huge investment by the Bonnell family and their team. It’s super exciting.”

Langloss also praised the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street for the commitment to the Dement Town festival.

“The amount of work that goes into getting that ready – their staff got there at 7:30 in the morning, and were there until 11, 11:30 that night,” he said. “Cleaning up, tearing down, in addition to the 40 hours at least that they are putting in during the week. It was a good turnout, and they are very satisfied, especially for year one.”

The City Council on Tuesday night also approved the reappointment of two members to the city’s Plan Commission. Josie Whaley and Spencer Aurand have been reappointed to terms that will end Aug. 31, 2027.

The council also approved the appointment of Jennifer Sarno to the Dixon Historic Theatre Group to a term that will end March 18, 2025.