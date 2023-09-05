Rock Falls church receives food pantry award

ROCK FALLS – A group of volunteers from the First Christian Church Food Pantry in Rock Falls accepted a Nutrition Environment Food Pantry Assessment Tool silver award.

The NEFPAT is implemented by University of Illinois Extension. The award signifies that the pantry offers nutritious foods to participants and promotes dignity to pantry guests by allowing choices within food options.

The pantry is open each Monday from 10 a.m. to noon and is located at 506 Fifth Ave. in Rock Falls.

The phone number is 815-626-2271