Rock Falls church receives food pantry award

University of Illinois recognizes First Christian Church Food Pantry

First Christian Church Food Pantry volunteers are, from left, Wendy Bley, Geri Mayberry, Linda Wright, Sue Insley, Joe Harrison and Dave O’ Neal. (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension)

ROCK FALLS – A group of volunteers from the First Christian Church Food Pantry in Rock Falls accepted a Nutrition Environment Food Pantry Assessment Tool silver award.

The NEFPAT is implemented by University of Illinois Extension. The award signifies that the pantry offers nutritious foods to participants and promotes dignity to pantry guests by allowing choices within food options.

The pantry is open each Monday from 10 a.m. to noon and is located at 506 Fifth Ave. in Rock Falls.

The phone number is 815-626-2271

