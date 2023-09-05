4-H officers learn leadership skills at Oct. 9 training

STERLING – Current and prospective 4-H officers in Carroll, Lee and Whiteside counties will learn leadership strategies during 2023-24 officer training.

From 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 9, 4-Hers will participate in activities to further their leadership skills and understanding of their officer roles. Lunch will be provided at noon during this free event held at the University of Illinois Extension, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. Registration is requested by Monday, Oct. 2, at go.illinois.edu/clwofficer23.

Questions may be directed to Danielle Gapinski, 4-H Youth development educator, at des85@illinois.edu or 815-632-3611.

For more information about the 4-H program, call the University of Illinois Extension – Carroll, Lee and Whiteside unit office at 815-632-3611. Indicate when registering or contact the extension office if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate. Extension offices are located in Mount Carroll, Amboy and Sterling.