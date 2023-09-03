September 03, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Lee County Farm Bureau committee offers grant

By Shaw Local News Network

Lee County Farm Bureau

DIXON – The Lee County Farm Bureau Young Leader Committee is announcing a grant program for FFA members.

The Young Leader Committee will award up to 10 $75 grants to go toward the purchase of FFA official dress. Funds will be paid to the FFA chapter to purchase the items for the student.

To qualify, students must be a freshman or sophomore student attending a Lee County school or be a Lee County resident. Applications are due Nov. 1.

For more information, contact the Lee County Farm Bureau at 815-857-3531 or leecfb@comcast.net.

SVM Community BriefsDixonRock FallsSterlingLee CountyWhiteside County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois