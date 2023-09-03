Lee County Farm Bureau committee offers grant

DIXON – The Lee County Farm Bureau Young Leader Committee is announcing a grant program for FFA members.

The Young Leader Committee will award up to 10 $75 grants to go toward the purchase of FFA official dress. Funds will be paid to the FFA chapter to purchase the items for the student.

To qualify, students must be a freshman or sophomore student attending a Lee County school or be a Lee County resident. Applications are due Nov. 1.

For more information, contact the Lee County Farm Bureau at 815-857-3531 or leecfb@comcast.net.