September 02, 2023
Shaw Local
SVCC hosts ag career fair, expo

By Shaw Local News Network
DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College will host an ag career fair and expo Thursday, Sept. 14.

The expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the West and Dillon malls.

Attendees will learn more about ag in the Sauk Valley and will receive information relevant for high school students, college students and experienced ag professionals.

There will be a presentation on regenerative ag practices with guest speaker Meagan Diss, a University of Illinois Extension commercial ag educator and Rodale Institute representative. The presentation will take place in the Dillon Mall from 10 a.m. to noon.

For information, email Kevin Larsen at kevin.m.larsen@svcc.edu.

