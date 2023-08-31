Overdose Awareness Day to be observed along Dixon riverfront tonight

DIXON – International Overdose Awareness Day will be observed from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Dixon riverfront.

The event is organized by Better Together and Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery.

Speakers will share their stories and attendees will remember those who have died from a drug overdose.

A two-minute nationwide moment of silence will begin at 8 p.m. The first minute will be to remember those who have died; the second minute is dedicated to all who are struggling with addiction or who are in recovery.

Those attending are asked to wear purple.