Morrison organization cancels UTV ride slated for Sept. 9

MORRISON – Citing numerous challenges, a one-day, utility-terrain vehicle ride slated to get underway in Morrison on Sept. 9 has been canceled.

The Morrison Department of Fun, which hosts community events and spearheaded the ride’s planning, on Thursday announced the Funslinger ride was being canceled because of Illinois’ UTV road laws, inability to get insurance and safety concerns.

“Please take some time and contact your state representatives, county board members and beg them to change the laws,” a Department of Fun Facebook post read Thursday when announcing the cancellation. ”We have been trying for years but we need to keep trying. Iowa and Wisconsin allow it and we should be next. Don’t give up. There is local fun to be had.”

Concerns about the planned ride surfaced at Morrison’s City Council meeting Monday night. The council approved a parade permit request from the Department of Fun, which was going to start the ride at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds on the south side of Morrison, travel north on Genesee Street and head to the covered bridge on the north edge of town. The parade designation allows those who do not live in Morrison to waive having a city-issued UTV permit to operate on city streets.

However, prior to the vote, Morrison Police Chief Pedro Valladares was concerned that a police escort was part of the discussion. He said escorting the parade to the edge of town knowing that Illinois prohibits UTVs on highways and that riders could be heading into towns that did not give permission for the Funslinger ride to drive through, could create the appearance that the city of Morrison was endorsing the ride while knowing it would lead to an illegal act.

Department of Fun organizer Amanda Cook was at Monday night’s meeting. When Valladares asked her about the route, Cook said route plans were evolving and organizers did not want to release that information to the public because they didn’t want people joining the ride at random places without registering, which would defeat its fundraising purpose and could compromise safety.

“Unfortunately a lot of these vehicles are illegal on highways and public roadways and even driving on the shoulders is considered part of the roadway and even the other part over off the shoulder is considered state,” he said.

Valladares said he had recently been to a meeting with Whiteside County’s police chiefs. He said none of them had approved the ride coming into their town.

“As I understand it, nobody is OK with just having this happen unless they’ve given permission and, as I understand, none of them have given permission to drive on the roadways there,” he said, adding that other towns were not giving one-day passes to UTV drivers to legally drive there.

“It’s getting from place to place that I have a concern about and so do the other chiefs,” he said.

Councilman Josh West said he was concerned that if the parade had a city escort to the edge of town it could appear Morrison was endorsing a ride that would be illegally traveling to other locations outside of town.

" I don’t feel great about that,” West said.

Valladares echoed that concern.

“And that was the concern I had, because if it is starting in Morrison, if something didn’t go right or wasn’t following the rules, I’m just looking out for the best interests of the city because that’s what I am paid to do,” he said. “I just don’t want it to happen that way. The last I knew, and that was during that meeting a week or so ago, not one chief indicated during that meeting that they were on board and giving permission.”

The council ended up voting 8-0 to OK the parade permit for the UTVs, which are legal in the city of Morrison, with the motion specifying the council would not approve a police escort and was not endorsing the parade or ride in any manner outside of city limits.

While the Department of Fun announced on Thursday that it was canceling the ride, it will proceed with an end-of-summer block party from 4-10 p.m. Sept. 9 on Main Street between Genesee and Base streets. The block party will feature music by Creamery Road and is free to attend. All ages are welcome.