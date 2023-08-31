August 31, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Citadel’s director of nursing receives state award

By Shaw Local News Network
Erin Tremble, third from left, receives the Health Care Council of Illinois’ Long-Term Care Hero Award on Tuesday from Cole Teller, Omni Health Care, Citadel. Also pictured, from left, are Matthew Pickering, HCCI; Mike McMahon, Citadel; State Rep. Brad Fritts; Sterling Mayor Diana Merdian; and Lindsey Hess, HCCI.

Erin Tremble, third from left, receives the Health Care Council of Illinois’ Long-Term Care Hero Award on Tuesday from Cole Teller, Omni Health Care, Citadel. Also pictured, from left, are Matthew Pickering, HCCI; Mike McMahon, Citadel; State Rep. Brad Fritts; Sterling Mayor Diana Merdian; and Lindsey Hess, HCCI. (Citadel provided photo)

STERLING – Erin Tremble, Director of Nursing at Citadel in Sterling, has been awarded the Health Care Council of Illinois’ Long-Term Care Hero Award.

The Long-Term Care Hero of the Month program demonstrates HCCI’s appreciation of staff who go above and beyond and showcase the positive attributes of the nursing home industry.

“Long-Term Care Heros are selected based on their leadership qualities, their commitment to providing compassionate care, community involvement, innovation and their impact on their facility,” said Lindsey Hess, HCCI’s communications director. “Erin puts resident care above all else while still taking care of all the duties and responsibilities of the Director of Nursing.”

SVM Community BriefsRock FallsSterlingWhiteside County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois