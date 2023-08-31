Citadel’s director of nursing receives state award

STERLING – Erin Tremble, Director of Nursing at Citadel in Sterling, has been awarded the Health Care Council of Illinois’ Long-Term Care Hero Award.

The Long-Term Care Hero of the Month program demonstrates HCCI’s appreciation of staff who go above and beyond and showcase the positive attributes of the nursing home industry.

“Long-Term Care Heros are selected based on their leadership qualities, their commitment to providing compassionate care, community involvement, innovation and their impact on their facility,” said Lindsey Hess, HCCI’s communications director. “Erin puts resident care above all else while still taking care of all the duties and responsibilities of the Director of Nursing.”