5 things to do in the Sauk Valley

1. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, Rock Falls: The City of Rock Falls is hosting the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall display from Thursday, Aug. 31, until Monday, Sept. 4, at the RB&W District, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls, along the Rock River. Visitors can view the wall 24 hours a day beginning about 2 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Monday. The Wall is a 3/5 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. It stands 6 foot tall at the center, covers almost 300 feet from end to end, and has 58,272 names inscribed on its surface. This event is designed to honor those who served in Vietnam, including POW/MIA veterans. Replicas of the Memorials for 9/11 and the Iraq and Afghanistan wars will also be on display. On Friday, there will be a military aircraft flyover around 6 p.m. as part of the opening ceremony. At the conclusion of the ceremony, a rifle volley salute will be fired. A closing ceremony beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, will include another rifle volley salute. The event is free to attend.

2. Dement Town Music Festival, Dixon: The festival will be from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, on Dixon’s Depot Avenue from West Sixth Street to West Seventh Street. Sing along with three live bands – Hello Weekend, Kirkland and Shaylyn O’Laughlin. O’Laughlin, a local singer, will open the show. Hello Weekend is a cover band from Chicago playing all sorts of hits from Gaga to Guns N’ Roses, and Bruno Mars to The Beach Boys. Kirkland, a longtime local favorite of Dixon, will play original tunes and high-energy cover tunes to get the crowd moving. Gates will open at 2 p.m.; music starts at 3 p.m. Food trucks, Lil’ Smoked and Mary’s Diner will have food available. Get tickets at https://dccms.ticketleap.com/

3. Art in the Park Sculpture Walk, Rock Falls: Rock Falls Tourism will host its sixth annual Art in the Park Sculpture Walk from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. All are invited to get a first look at the nine new sculptures that will be installed and remain in place for one year. The new sculptures will join the three permanent sculptures of Nemesis, Apparition Schmoosh and Inner Wings. The artists of these sculptures come from many different states, with one local artist from Sterling. Those attending can meet some of the artists of these sculptures, listen to the Rock River Jazz Band and enjoy Rustic Oven Wood Fired Pizza and Coaches Cookies. For more information, go to Discoverdixon.com.

4. The Absolutely Abstract exhibit, Dixon: The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon, is hosting this art exhibit, which consists primarily of abstract elements of form, color, line, tone, and texture. The exhibit focuses on the subject of abstracts, both 2D and 3D. Featured media are painting, drawing, sculpture, mixed media, art glass, fiber arts, hand-pulled prints, and photography. The show opens to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, and Saturday, Sept. 2. For more information, call (815) 285-4924.

5. Labor Day Mass, Amboy: A Mass will be offered on Labor Day at St. Michael’s Cemetery – Sandy Hill, located off Sublette Road east of Rockyford Road near Amboy, at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair. Everyone is welcome to attend.