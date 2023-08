MORRISON – The Morrison High School Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony will begin at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the high school’s E.M. Cole Field. The 2006 football team and the 2007 softball team will be inducted at that time.

Individual athletes will be inducted at half time during the varsity football game against Orion that night. They are Dick Duty, Nick Vandermyde, Macy Dykema Russell, Danielle Stralow Krug and LuAnne Navarra.