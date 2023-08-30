Morrison adjusts sidewalk plans along Route 78 South

MORRISON – With the cost of materials greater than what the city wants to pay, the City of Morrison is planning to scratch from its work plan the construction of a portion of temporary sidewalk along the east side of Illinois 78 on the south side of town.

A gravel path currently is used by pedestrians walking on the east side of Illinois 78 South, which has been undergoing a water main replacement project at East Wall Street.

Morrison City Administrator Brian Melton told the council Monday that the costs of materials are increasing, and because there is a permanent sidewalk on the west side of the road, it makes sense to forego a portion of temporary sidewalk that would have been constructed and then removed next year.

“We ran into an issue in the contract, they are required to use select fill, which is good gravel, to put in temporary sidewalks, and because of the cost of the project and everything going on with the project, of course the cost of that material went up dramatically,” he said.

In public comment, Brian Bertoz spoke about the intersection at Genesee Street and U.S. 30. The council earlier this month talked about the future of that intersection, and whether its traffic lights should be removed and the traffic flow changed. Poor line of sight when turning from Genesee Street onto U.S. 30 has been one reason for the discussion.

The Illinois Department of Transportation also has advised that if the stop light is removed, traffic flow would not be allowed to turn off Genesee Street onto U.S. 30, effectively turning one block of Genesee Street north of U.S 30 into a northbound one-way, and making the block south of U.S. 30 a southbound one-way street. The council also has discussed possibly shutting down the block south of U.S. 30 to traffic, prohibiting vehicles and designating the block between U.S. 30 and Main Street for a new purpose.

“The Genesee Street intersection is a safe, well-functioning intersection and serves the needs of motorists and bicyclists, adult pedestrians and children that cross Route 30,” Bertoz said, adding that petitions have been signed by more than 100 residents who support keeping the intersection as it is. Bertoz told the council he supported leaving the intersection alone, saying comments about poor line of sight at the intersection are not true.

“Crash data from the Illinois Department of Transportation show this is not the case,” he said. “Crossing U.S. 30 at Genesee is no more dangerous than crossing any number of intersections in downtown Morrison.”

He obtained traffic crash data that shows three crashes occurred at the intersection between 2018 and 2022, a lower collision count than five other intersections at U.S. 30 in Morrison, with the exception of Heaton Street, which has had no crashes. Because Bertoz spoke during the public comment potion of the meeting, the council did not discuss the issue.

In city officials’ reports to the council, City Council meetings are now being recorded on Zoom so people can watch the council meetings online, Melton said.. Police Chief Pedro Valladares Jr. said this year’s Whiteside County Fair was a successful one, with no arrests and no major incidents. He also said there were fewer parking complaints than in past years.