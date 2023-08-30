Lee County Extension plans Kids with Heart exhibit

DIXON – Leaders in Lee County’s 4-H Visual Arts project area were selected to display their efforts from Oct. 20-27 during the Lee County 4-H Kids with Heart exhibition at the Next Picture Show in Dixon.

Projects include chalk/carbon/pigment, clay, fiber, food decorating, heritage arts, leather, nature, scrapbooking, and wood. Come out during this week in October to see all the beautiful projects the 4-H youths in Lee County have on exhibit. To learn more about Lee County 4-H, visit extension.illinois.edu/clw or contact Katie Baker at 815-857-3525.