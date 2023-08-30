August 30, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Expanding the trail

By Shaw Local News Network
Work for the multi-use path continues Monday, August 28, 2023 on the south side of Peoria avenue bridge in Dixon.

Work for the multi-use path continues Monday, August 28, 2023 on the south side of Peoria avenue bridge in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal/credit)

DIXON – Workers at the foot of Dixon’s Peoria bridge Tuesday were busy moving forward with the city’s $7.3 million bike path extension project that broke ground in the spring.

City Manager Danny Langloss confirmed that work is progressing on the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program project that will extend the bike path by 1.6 miles. The path, six years in the making, will stretch east on River Road toward Raynor Garage Doors and west along the river with a ramp to the viaducts running to Seventh Street.

Tree removal was done earlier this year and excavation work has been completed. The city in April won a $2.25 million transportation grant for the project, the third grant the city was awarded since 2016 through ITEP. The city won a $2 million ITEP grant in 2016 and another grant for about $1.4 million in 2021.

Grants total about $5.6 million, and the local investment will be around $1.7 million.

The ITEP bike path project is the third phase in the city’s riverfront master plan, and it will lead into the fourth phase, Project Rock, for which Dixon won a $12 million federal transportation grant to build a pedestrian bridge across the Rock River and ad

Work is also being done on the railroad viaduct that will be part of the path.

Work is also being done on the railroad viaduct that will be part of the path. (Alex T. Paschal/credit)

d more trail.

SVM Community BriefsDixon
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois