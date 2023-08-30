Expanding the trail

DIXON – Workers at the foot of Dixon’s Peoria bridge Tuesday were busy moving forward with the city’s $7.3 million bike path extension project that broke ground in the spring.

City Manager Danny Langloss confirmed that work is progressing on the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program project that will extend the bike path by 1.6 miles. The path, six years in the making, will stretch east on River Road toward Raynor Garage Doors and west along the river with a ramp to the viaducts running to Seventh Street.

Tree removal was done earlier this year and excavation work has been completed. The city in April won a $2.25 million transportation grant for the project, the third grant the city was awarded since 2016 through ITEP. The city won a $2 million ITEP grant in 2016 and another grant for about $1.4 million in 2021.

Grants total about $5.6 million, and the local investment will be around $1.7 million.

The ITEP bike path project is the third phase in the city’s riverfront master plan, and it will lead into the fourth phase, Project Rock, for which Dixon won a $12 million federal transportation grant to build a pedestrian bridge across the Rock River and ad

Work is also being done on the railroad viaduct that will be part of the path. (Alex T. Paschal/credit)

d more trail.