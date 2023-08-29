Whiteside, Lee students on University of Illinois dean’s list

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has announced 8,209 dean’s list students for the 2023 spring semester.

Dean’s list eligibility is limited to the top 20% of a student’s college class or curriculum. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 academic semester hours taken for a letter grade.

Local students named to the dean’s list are:

Lee County

Dixon: Allison Clevenger, Nicholas Clevenger, Cadyn Grafton, Grace Mitchell, Emma Rapp and Paige Stees.

Sublette: Margaret Vaessen.

Whiteside County

Morrison: Chloe Bielema, Lindsey Houldson.

Prophetstown: Sydney Minssen.

Rock Falls: Benjamin Folgers.

Sterling: Hunter Carrell, Michael Frank, Claudia Garcia Ibarra, Grace Gould, Sarah Navarro, Samantha Spaulding, LizBeth Valdivia and Elizabeth Wilson.