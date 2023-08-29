August 29, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Whiteside, Lee students on University of Illinois dean’s list

By Shaw Local News Network
University of Illinois logo

University of Illinois logo (University of Illinois)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has announced 8,209 dean’s list students for the 2023 spring semester.

Dean’s list eligibility is limited to the top 20% of a student’s college class or curriculum. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 academic semester hours taken for a letter grade.

Local students named to the dean’s list are:

Lee County

Dixon: Allison Clevenger, Nicholas Clevenger, Cadyn Grafton, Grace Mitchell, Emma Rapp and Paige Stees.

Sublette: Margaret Vaessen.

Whiteside County

Morrison: Chloe Bielema, Lindsey Houldson.

Prophetstown: Sydney Minssen.

Rock Falls: Benjamin Folgers.

Sterling: Hunter Carrell, Michael Frank, Claudia Garcia Ibarra, Grace Gould, Sarah Navarro, Samantha Spaulding, LizBeth Valdivia and Elizabeth Wilson.

SVM Community BriefsDixonRock FallsSterlingLee CountyWhiteside CountyMorrisonSubletteProphetstown
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois