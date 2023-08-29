Whiteside, Lee students on University of Illinois dean’s list

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has announced 8,209 dean’s list students for the 2023 spring semester.
Dean’s list eligibility is limited to the top 20% of a student’s college class or curriculum. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 academic semester hours taken for a letter grade.
Local students named to the dean’s list are:
Lee County
Dixon: Allison Clevenger, Nicholas Clevenger, Cadyn Grafton, Grace Mitchell, Emma Rapp and Paige Stees.
Sublette: Margaret Vaessen.
Whiteside County
Morrison: Chloe Bielema, Lindsey Houldson.
Prophetstown: Sydney Minssen.
Rock Falls: Benjamin Folgers.
Sterling: Hunter Carrell, Michael Frank, Claudia Garcia Ibarra, Grace Gould, Sarah Navarro, Samantha Spaulding, LizBeth Valdivia and Elizabeth Wilson.