SVCC awarded $67,000 state grant

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College is receiving a $67,884 adult volunteer literacy grant from the state of Illinois.

The grant program awarded over $21.4 million in grants for library services and over $5.7 million in adult literacy grants for local literacy programs to more than 140 Illinois recipients.

“As State Librarian, it’s a privilege to provide these resources to support and enhance local library services and adult literacy programs across Illinois,” said Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias. “Without properly funding programs, staff and educators, learning is difficult. These grants have the ability to position individuals for success and change lives by serving the unique needs of local communities.”

Giannoulias awarded the grants to projects that:

• Support educational mentoring programs that engage students in active learning.

• Fund online catalogs and provide resources aimed at narrowing the digital divide.

• Provide educational and training opportunities for library staff.

• Train volunteers who tutor older teens and adults in basic reading, math, writing and language skills.

• Enhance family literacy programs for parents and children that focus on basic reading, math, writing and language skills.

• Provide workplace literacy programming to employees of Illinois businesses.

• Allow access to news and reading materials for those who are vision impaired or have other physical limitations.

• Expand free statewide sharing and delivery of materials between libraries and patrons.

The Secretary of State’s office awarded grants for library programs and services using combined state funds and federal Library Services and Technology Act funds. The Adult Literacy Program is funded with state funds and is administered by the Secretary of State’s Illinois State Library Literacy Office.