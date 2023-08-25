Community news briefs

Labor Day Mass set for Sept. 4

AMBOY – There will be a Mass offered on Labor Day at St. Michael’s Cemetery – Sandy Hill, located off Sublette Road east of Rockyford Road in May Township, at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Annual veterans picnic is Sept. 24

MORRISON – The Whiteside County Honor Flight Committee will hold its annual veterans picnic at Rockwood Park, Morrison, on Sunday, Sept. 24. This event used to be only for those veterans who had been on an Honor Flight. Because many have died, organizers have opened the picnic to all area veterans. The picnic begins at 11 a.m. For more information, call Rachel Crandall at 815-535-1219.

Lee County Master Gardeners present series at Winfred Knox Memorial Library

FRANKLIN GROVE – Want to enjoy gardening all year long? Are you interested in how vanilla beans are used in ice cream or ever wondered about using old milk jugs as a greenhouse?

Join the Lee County Master Gardeners and the Winifred Knox Memorial Library as they present this horticulture series. Classes are offered for youths and adults. Youth lessons will be presented from 4 to 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month in September, November, January and March. Topics include potpourri, ice cream, sundials and seed starting.

Adult lessons are from 6 to 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month in October, December, February and April. Adults will learn about potpourri, ice cream, African violets and milk jug salsa gardens.

Call the Winifred Knox Memorial Library in Franklin Grove at 815-456-2823 to register for any of the classes.

Giddy Up and Go to Sterling Public Library

STERLING – Explore the basics of horse behavior, breeds and safety around horses through various activities during 4-H’s Giddy Up and Go event from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the Sterling Public Library.

During this free, one-hour program, participants will engage in hands-on activities delivered by University of Illinois Extension 4-H staff. Registration information can be discussed with the library by calling 815-625-1370.

For more information about the 4-H program, call the University of Illinois Extension – Carroll, Lee and Whiteside unit office at 815-632-3611. Please indicate when registering or contact the extension office if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate. Extension offices are located in Mount Carroll, Amboy and Sterling.

Fundraiser created for Tampico Area Historical Society

TAMPICO – Royal Neighbors Chapter 516 is sponsoring a matching fundraiser (up to $1,000) for the Tampico Area Historical Society. Since the Tampico library closed, the historical society is now responsible for the upkeep and utilities of the building at 117 Main St. The historical society building at 119 Main St. is in need of foundation repairs as well.

Anyone interested in helping to keep these two buildings up to date can send a donation to the Tampico Area Historical Society, Box 154, Tampico, IL 61283.

Sorensen accepting applications for military academy nominations

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen is accepting applications from high school students in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District who are seeking nominations to a U.S. service academy for the fall 2024 term.

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Oct. 31.

“As the proud representative of many talented young people in central and northwestern Illinois, it is my honor to nominate select high school students to our nation’s military academies,” Sorensen said. “Those who attend these exceptional institutions bring honor to themselves, their community and their country, and I’m happy to play a role in supporting their ambitions.”

Sorensen will nominate up to 10 qualified high school students from central and northwestern Illinois for attendance at four service academies: the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York; the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York.

Students interested in applying should visit Sorensen’s website to learn more about the process and download an application. The website features specific instructions on the accompanying forms and required documents, including an application form, an essay, high school transcript, ACT/SAT scores and letters of recommendation. Since these materials take time to compile, interested students are encouraged to start collecting everything needed for the packet as soon as possible.

For information, answers to frequently asked questions and an application packet, visit sorensen.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations.

Rock Falls police ask public to expect travel delays around Vietnam Memorial Wall exhibit

ROCK FALLS – The city of Rock Falls is hosting the Vietnam Memorial Wall display beginning Sept. 1 at the RB&W District.

About 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, the truck carrying the display and its crew will be escorted into town. This escort will begin at the south city limits on Route 40 and will travel north on Route 40 (First Avenue) to East Second Street.

There will be a designated public viewing area on the east side of Route 40 (First Avenue) between Dixon Avenue and Second Street. The public is encouraged to welcome this tribute to Vietnam War veterans by assembling in the designated area at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

Rock Falls police, with assistance from Sterling police and the Illinois State Police, will provide traffic control to ensure the display and its escorts arrive safely at the RB&W District.

Police said to expect a brief delay if traveling along the designated route during that time.