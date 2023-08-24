Five things to do in the Sauk Valley this weekend

1. Have fun on the farm: Get ready to experience a taste of old-time farming practices Saturday at the Farm Heritage Festival of East Jordan Church. The 16th annual festival at 22027 Polo Road, Sterling, starts at 7 a.m. with a “good ol’ fashioned farm breakfast” of scrambled eggs, pancakes and biscuits and gravy. The breakfast runs to 9 a.m. Tickets for breakfast cost $10 for adults and $5 for youths to age 13. Children younger than 5 receive a free breakfast. Breakfast tickets are available from church members before the event or at the door. After breakfast, there will be static displays of farm machinery, tractors, trucks and lawn mowers all day. A blacksmith will demonstrate some tool-making and crafts, and there will be an activity center for kids, youths and adults to try their hand at powering hand-cranked items. A bounce house for children and a farm animal zoo are part of the activities. A lunch stand will operate from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. featuring sandwiches, baked beans, salads, chips and desserts. There will be a bake sale during the day. For information, call Pastor Jim Miller at 815-866-6088.

2. Touch a Truck: The Rock Falls Farmers Market will host a family fest from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the farmers market, 400 W. Second St., Rock Falls. Local sellers of all ages will be present with crafts, décor, fresh produce, sweet treats and jewelry. Families will have the opportunity to meet local truck drivers and explore their vehicles. Check out a custom sound and light system in a semitruck, the mechanics of a garbage truck, a bucket truck and a police car. For information, call the Rock Falls Chamber at 815-625-4500 or visit rockfallschamber.com/farmersmarket.

3. Read a book: Author Tom McKay will host a reading of his latest novel, “Lost in the Black Hologram,” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon. Admission to the reading is free and open to the public. McKay will read excerpts and sign copies of the book. Attendees can discuss the book and ask questions. “Lost in the Black Hologram” is an examination of race in America and a love story. The book also includes a discussion guide written in collaboration with Tracy Wright, president and CEO of the YWCA of Southeastern Wisconsin. For information, call 309-755-3519.

4. View artwork: Stroll through the Mt.Morris campus to enjoy straw sculptures, fine art, musicians, historical campus tours, a farmer’s market and the water sounds from a century-old fountain. Come join Mt. Morris Campus, now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday. It is the last day of Encore’s U.S. National Straw Sculpting Competition. The campus event, hosted by the Mt. Morris-Encore! Tourism Committee, is at 122 S. Wesley Ave., one block south of Route 64 (Hitt Street). Bring chairs, sit in the shade and listen to soloists and other musicians performing just south of the bandshell. Campus events include the juried fine art show “My Current Creations” at the Old Sandstone Gallery, open from noon to 4 p.m. This year’s additional activity, blending art and science, is a hands-on, science and musical exhibit on the campus at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. for children and adults. “The Science of Sound” will be presented by Mary Ley, musician and owner of the Old Sandstone-based Aireloom Music Studio. The farmer’s market will be on campus from about 12:30 to 3 p.m. A walkabout history of the campus, including that of the historic Veterans Memorial and Price Fountains, will be presented at 1:30 p.m., followed by a “sit-down” sharing of campus history on the bandshell benches at 3 p.m.

5. Win a role: The Morrison Music Theatre Association will continue auditions from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” to be presented during the Morrison Christmas Walk the first weekend of December. Open auditions are at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 301 W. South St., Morrison. The play features roles for children and adults, a few Christmas carols and lots of laughs. The play is directed by Jalayne Riewerts, who will cast six girls presenting 8 to 13 years old, six boys presenting 9 to 14 years old, four women older than 30 and two or three men older than 30. This family comedy will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 at the Morrison Tech Auditorium.