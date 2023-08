WEST BROOKLYN – The Lee County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding an endangered, missing rural West Brooklyn man.

Michael Widolff, 64, last was seen Aug. 14 at his home.

Widolff is 5-foot-9 and about 160 pounds. He is known to travel the area, he has a pilot’s license and he’s an outdoorsman, the sheriff said in a news release.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 815-284-6631.