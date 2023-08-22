Dixon council spreads word about upcoming festivals

DIXON – The Dixon City Council on Monday night voted to amend the city’s liquor code in connection with two upcoming festivals.

The action allows alcohol consumption at the Dement Town Music Festival from 2 to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 on Depot Avenue from West Sixth Street to West Seventh Street, and in the event area of the Ultimate Tailgate, which will be in the Bean Blossom parking lot in the 100 block of West River Street in downtown Dixon from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24.

Both actions were considered pursuant to requests from the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street.

In a follow-up discussion about recent festivals, council members praised the Venetian Night that was celebrated on Dixon’s riverfront Aug. 12, complete with street performers, magic and music.

“Discover Dixon knocked it out of the park,” council member Mary A. Oros said, giving a nod to those who organize and volunteer.

“There’s so much work that goes into these events,” she said.

Council member Dennis Considine said he was happy to hear good things at the council meeting about Venetian Night and other events, but he said he wants to find a way for the city to inform residents before events take place.

Council member Mike Venier pointed to the Scarecrow Festival this fall and the Christmas Walk in December.

In other action, the council amended the International Fire Code to the 2021 version. The city had been using the 2015 code.

The council also unanimously approved annexing the Overlook Gardens subdivision to the city of Dixon. The action excludes properties located at 1676 Overlook Drive, 780 Evelynn Rose Lane and 1698 Kimberly Jo Court, and will zone the annexed area as R-2, two-family residential, under the city of Dixon’s zoning ordinance.

The council unanimously approved a contract with Brycer LLC and the Dixon City Fire Department with respect to the Compliance Engine, which provides an internet-based tool for fire prevention officers to track and drive life-safety code compliance. The intent of the tool is to assist the fire department in maintaining records and ensuring compliance with annual fire alarm and sprinkler system inspections.

The bylaws of the Historic Dixon Theatre Group also were amended by council action Monday night, taking the number of directors from seven to nine and modifying how directors are appointed or elected.

The council also approved a professional service agreement with Willett and Hofmann for design and construction-related services for a new maintenance facility at Oakwood Cemetery. The cost will come in at about $100,000 for the facility, which will be 130 feet by 70 feet.