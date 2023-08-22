August 22, 2023
Dixon book store hosting author reading Aug. 26

By Shaw Local News Network
"Lost in the Black Hologram," by Tom McKay, book cover (Photo provided by Thomas McKay )

DIXON – Author Tom McKay will hold a reading of his latest novel, “Lost in the Black Hologram,” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26 at Books on First, 202 W. First St.

Admission to the reading is free and open to the public.

McKay will read excerpts and sign copies of the book. Attendees can also discuss the book and ask questions.

“Lost in the Black Hologram” is an examination of race in America and a love story. The book also includes a discussion guide written in collaboration with Tracy Wright, president and CEO of the YWCA of Southeastern Wisconsin.

For information, call 309-755-3519.

