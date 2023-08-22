Art in the Park Sculpture Walk is Sept. 2 in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Come explore art along the Rock River at the RB&W District Park in Rock Falls.

Rock Falls Tourism will host its sixth annual Art in the Park Sculpture Walk on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, from 2-6 p.m. All are invited to get the first look at the nine new sculptures that will be installed and remain in place for one year.

The new sculptures will join the three permanent sculptures of Nemesis, Apparition Schmoosh, and Inner Wings. The artists of these sculptures come from many different states, with one local artist from Sterling. Those attending can meet some of the artists of these sculptures, listen to the Rock River Jazz Band, and enjoy Rustic Oven Wood Fired Pizza and Coaches Cookies.