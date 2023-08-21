Whiteside fair attendance rivals top numbers of 2021

MORRISON – Sunny days, a packed grandstand each night, and lots of horses Saturday afternoon all added up to one big week at the Whiteside County Fair.

Todd Mickley, a long-time Whiteside County Fair Board member, said Monday that this year’s attendance will most likely come in around 21,000. That number rivals attendance numbers from 2021, the year the fair saw its largest attendance in recent years and attributed to visitors’ desire to go to events after COVID restrictions shut most everything down in 2020.

“We never thought we’d see that again,” Mickley said of 2021′s attendance numbers, which beat last year’s attendance by over 2,000 people.

Mickley said much of this year’s success was driven by great weather and a roster of events that brought out crowds each night. He said Tuesday and Wednesday nights’ bull-riding and bronc-riding events were very well attended and Thursday’s monster truck show, Friday’s tractor pull and the demo derby Saturday night packed the grandstand. Harness racing on Saturday saw 11 races with 47 horses, an amount greater than recent previous years, he said.

The hog show this year also had grown, although it remains to be seen whether the number of fair exhibitors in other categories has been holding steady or is down when compared to previous years.

One facet of the fair that’s become popular is the fireworks display that this year was shot off after Thursday night’s monster truck show featuring Bigfoot. This is the third year fireworks have been on the schedule and while this year marked the end of a three-year contract to have them, Mickley believes they will be back again.

While attendance numbers appear strong, Mickley stressed the attendance number is only an estimate because fair-goers are not counted as they walk through the gate – attendance is based on a formula hinging on the number of season passes sold and the likelihood of season ticket holders returning throughout the week. Fair revenue was being tabulated Monday and will give a clearer picture of the 2023 fair’s success, he said. Fair board members will use those numbers as they plan next year.

The fair board elections took place Saturday, with four board members reelected to three-year terms. The four were elected by ballots cast by exhibitors and season-ticket holders and include Mickley, Jon Brackemyer, Matt Newman, and Brian Oostenryk Jr. Other fair board members are Dan Heusinkveld, Brian Oostenryk Sr., Rob Vegter, Paul Vock, Mike Wiersema, Dana Fox, Karl Kovarik, Brad Noble and John Wiersema.

The 2024 Whiteside County Fair is set to begin Aug. 13, 2024.