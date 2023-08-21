Cooling centers available as temperatures climb

With temperatures expected to reach the mid to high 90s through Friday, and humidity making it feel close to 110 degrees at times, residents can cool off at the following cooling centers:

Lee County

Parkhurst Memorial Library, 3 S. Jefferson Ave., Amboy. 1-7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Mills and Petrie Memorial Library, 704 N. First St., Ashton. 1-6:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Dixon Public Library, 221 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Lee County Senior Citizens Center, 110 W. Second St., Dixon. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Franklin Grove Library, 112 S. Elm St., Franklin Grove. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Walmart, 1640 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Whiteside County

Walmart, 4114 E. Lincolnway, Sterling, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Walmart, 1901 First Ave., Rock Falls. 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sterling Police Department, 212 Third Ave., Sterling. All hours.

Sterling Public Library, 102 W. Third St., Sterling. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Whiteside County Sheriff, 400 N. Cherry St., Morrison. All hours.

Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Kickback Saloon, 102 N Main St., Tampico, 10 a.m. to noon.

Whiteside County Community Health Clinic, 1300 W. Second St, Rock Falls. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday.

Rock Falls Public Library, 1007 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Community Building, 603 W. 10th St., Rock Falls, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Erie Fire Station, 807 Ninth Ave., Erie. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call in advance.

Albany Fire Department, 409 N. Church St., Albany. All hours during a heat advisory.

IDHS: The public offices of the state’s 120 Illinois Department of Human Services also serve as cooling centers. That includes the Family Community Resource Center, 2605 Woodlawn Road, Sterling and the Family Community Resource Center, 1001 Pines Road, Oregon.