Whiteside County Fair culminates with demo derby

MORRISON – The Whiteside County Fair continues Saturday, Aug. 19, starting with the kids tractor pedal pull at 11 a.m. and ending with the demolition derby, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

Other events on tap for Saturday include:

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Election of officers

Noon: Carnival opens

Noon: Harness racing

1-5 p.m.: Wristband Day. Cost is $30 for a wristband.

2 p.m.: Bicycle giveaway

3 p.m.: Chicken poo bingo

4 p.m.: Woodcarving auction

4-6 p.m.: Exhibits released, with exhibit buildings closing at 6 p.m.

5 p.m.: Chicken poo bingo

6 p.m.: Bicycle giveaway

6-9 p.m.: Bingo

6:30 p.m. Demolition derby

Grandpa Cratchet performs throughout the day and the Kitsie Entertainment petting zoo is open all day.

For more information, go to www.whitesidecountyfair.org.