August 19, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Whiteside County Fair culminates with demo derby

Harness racing set for noon start

By Shaw Local News Network
Andrew Powell of Kings gets crushed in his white vehicle during the Open Wire Compact heat of the demolition derby at the Ogle County Fair on Saturday, Aug.5, 2023.

Andrew Powell of Kings gets crushed in his white vehicle during the Open Wire Compact heat of the demolition derby at the Ogle County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. The Whiteside County Fair's demolition derby will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

MORRISON – The Whiteside County Fair continues Saturday, Aug. 19, starting with the kids tractor pedal pull at 11 a.m. and ending with the demolition derby, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

Other events on tap for Saturday include:

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Election of officers

Noon: Carnival opens

Noon: Harness racing

1-5 p.m.: Wristband Day. Cost is $30 for a wristband.

2 p.m.: Bicycle giveaway

3 p.m.: Chicken poo bingo

4 p.m.: Woodcarving auction

4-6 p.m.: Exhibits released, with exhibit buildings closing at 6 p.m.

5 p.m.: Chicken poo bingo

6 p.m.: Bicycle giveaway

6-9 p.m.: Bingo

6:30 p.m. Demolition derby

Grandpa Cratchet performs throughout the day and the Kitsie Entertainment petting zoo is open all day.

For more information, go to www.whitesidecountyfair.org.

SVM Community BriefsRock FallsSterlingWhiteside CountyMorrison
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois