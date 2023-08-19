Whiteside County Fair culminates with demo derby

MORRISON – The Whiteside County Fair continues Saturday, Aug. 19, starting with the kids tractor pedal pull at 11 a.m. and ending with the demolition derby, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
Other events on tap for Saturday include:
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Election of officers
Noon: Carnival opens
Noon: Harness racing
1-5 p.m.: Wristband Day. Cost is $30 for a wristband.
2 p.m.: Bicycle giveaway
3 p.m.: Chicken poo bingo
4 p.m.: Woodcarving auction
4-6 p.m.: Exhibits released, with exhibit buildings closing at 6 p.m.
5 p.m.: Chicken poo bingo
6 p.m.: Bicycle giveaway
6-9 p.m.: Bingo
6:30 p.m. Demolition derby
Grandpa Cratchet performs throughout the day and the Kitsie Entertainment petting zoo is open all day.
For more information, go to www.whitesidecountyfair.org.