Sauk Valley Media boys golf preview: Five golfers to watch in 2023

Caden Brown, Forreston, so.
Brown has been carding epic numbers this year. That should lead to big results for the Cardinals. Brown shot 35 in a recent match with Fulton.
Carter Dillon, Rock Falls, sr.
A sectional qualifier a year ago, Dillon is one to watch as the Rockets look to take that next step toward state.
Alex Harrison, Dixon, sr.
Just one shot; it was that close for Harrison last year. The Duke senior missed a trip downstate by one shot, and that should be all the motivation needed this fall as he and the Dukes figure to be major players in the Big Northern Conference.
Logan Palmer, Newman Central Catholic, sr.
A top-30 finish at state in 2022 and one of the top 15 returnees in Class 1A makes Palmer a must-see in 2023.
Owen Van Zuiden, Fulton, fr.
Freshmen aren’t supposed to be this good already, are they? Van Zuiden has shown early this season he will be a major player in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference and beyond.