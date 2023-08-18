Sauk Valley Media girls golf preview: Five golfers to watch in 2023

Katie Drew, Dixon, sr.
A top five finisher at the Class 1A state meet last year, Drew figures to be in the mix for a state title this fall. She is one of three from last year’s top five in state that return this fall.
Ellie Rude, Newman, sr.
Rude’s junior season was a lost one on the golf course due to an injury on the volleyball court. Rude will help lead the Comets this fall in the Three Rivers Conference.
Karissa Andrews, West Carroll, sr.
A young team this year needs a solid leader and Andrews is just that. She was close to a sectional spot last fall and should be right there this year.
Jaelin Hawkins, Erie-Prophetstown, sr.
Hawkins was part of a strong group at E-P last year and should be right in the mix for a sectional trip and possibly more this year.
Avery Faivre, Polo, so.
In a year of rebuilding for the Marcos, Faivre looks to follow in her sister Anna’s footsteps this year and lead Polo to great success.