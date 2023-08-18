Rock Falls Farmer’s Market to host family fest Aug. 26

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls Farmer’s Market will host a family fest Aug. 26.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the farmer’s market, 400 W. Second St.

Local sellers of all ages will be present with crafts, décor, fresh produce, sweet treats, and jewelry. Families will have the opportunity to meet local truck drivers and explore their vehicles. Check out a custom sound and light system in a semi, the mechanics of a garbage truck, a bucket truck and a police car.

Participants include Buck Johnson Trucking, AM Disposal, American Quality Windows, Boss Roofing, T&S Tree Service, CGH Medical Center Ambulance and Rock Falls police. Registration for booth spaces is now open to all ages. Children also are invited to sell products, with young entrepreneurs welcome to sell lemonade and crafts.

Those wishing to sell must register for $10. Vendors are required to be in compliance with the Whiteside County Health Department. For more information about seller rules or to register, contact the Rock Falls Chamber at 815-625-4500 or visit rockfallschamber.com/farmersmarket.