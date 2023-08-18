Quilt guild meets Monday night in Forreston

FORRESTON – Country Crossroads Quilt Guild will welcome the return of local artist Karen Hilliard at its meeting Monday, Aug. 21.

She is known for offering fun painting classes featuring various seasonal or home décor items. Her evening program will feature a trunk show of many of her creations. Hilliard will present an all-day workshop creating painted garden posts for members.

Guild meetings take place at the Forreston Grove Church, 7246 Freeport Road, Forreston, on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m., wth ample time to meet and greet members before the meeting. Visitors must pay a fee of $5 at the door.

For more information, call Dawn Vehmeier at 815-291-4592, Ann Tully at 815-238-2218, or Guild President Shelly Holverson at 815-297-2381.