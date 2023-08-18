Online registration open for Morrison’s Paint the Town

MORRISON – Paint the Town, Morrison’s family festival for the visual arts, returns Saturday, Sept. 16, offering 1,700 squares for painting on downtown streets.

The entire downtown will again be transformed into an outdoor canvas of 5-foot squares ready to receive the creative expressions of children, families, friends, and artists of all ages. Music and food provide the backdrop for a day of painting the street.

This year, Paint the Town’s creating organization, The Children’s Art Preservation of Morrison, is honoring Bob Ross, creator and host of the long-running PBS painting series, “The Joy of Painting”. For over a decade, Ross was a fixture on Public Television, where viewers would tune in, follow along, and learn to paint. In reruns, Ross has inspired new generations to express their creativity. His relaxed, almost mindful, approach to learning to paint led to iconic Ross–isms like “Happy little trees” and “There are no mistakes, just happy accidents.” This year’s event T-shirt features a likeness of Ross in a nod to his inspiration and artistry.

For a pre-registration fee of $20, which will increase to $25 after 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, people can register to paint a masterpiece alone or with a friend. Participants receive an assigned 5-by-5-foot square on the street and an event bag containing all the supplies needed to paint: a primary color water-based tempera paint set plus black and white, one narrow brush for lining and one wide brush for filling, chalk for sketching, cups, stirrers and instructions for mixing colors, an event T-shirt, and giveaway goodies from sponsors. Local and regional sponsors help keep the cost to register lower.

Friends can register to paint together or put together a group of adjacent squares to make a larger canvas. There also will be a limited number of circular spaces available. CAPA requests that multiple participants register together to reserve adjacent squares. For ease of picking up painting supplies, squares bought for multiple names must be picked up under one designated buyer’s name.

To register online, visit www.paintthetownmorrison.com. Check the website for more details, including pictures from past Paint the Town events and sponsor information.

CAPA welcomes and needs new volunteers to assist with Paint the Town, before and on the day of the event. To volunteer, text or phone Angela Reamer at 815-499-8128 or reach her by email at angela.reamer@gmail.com or volunteer via the Paint the Town website.