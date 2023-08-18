2023 Sauk Valley Media girls golf preview capsules

Bureau Valley
Coach: David Lind
Top returners: Kirstyn Balensiefen, sr.
Key newcomers: Rashida Martin, sr.; Michaela Noder, fr.; Gracie Phillips, fr.; Katrina Wahl, so.; Abby Wall, sr.
Worth noting: Balensiefen is the only golfer who returned for this season. Balensiefen and fellow senior Martin will lead the roster through some of the early season growing pains with the goal of constant improvement throughout the season. Lind is a big fan of how the team has progressed in the early season.
Dixon
Coach: Lee Eastman
Top returners: Saida Bajrami, so.; Tya Collins, jr; Reese Dambman, so.; Katie Drew, sr.; Kiana Olalde; jr.; Zoey Williams, so.
Worth noting: If Eastman had a big grin on his face when the season started, it was because his talented roster is back for the 2023 season. The Duchesses welcome back Drew, fifth in state last year, and a core group that finished third in regionals. The goals in the Big Northern Conference and beyond this year include winning matches and qualifying for the state meet in October.
Eastland
Coach: Jason Hill
Top returner: Belle Lego, sr.
Key newcomer: Ava Parkinson, fr.
Worth noting: “We have one senior, two sophomores and one freshman, so we are young, with a great senior as our leader. I expect Belle to have a very good year, with growth from Jaden Brower and Kaya VanMatre as our returning sophomores, and a good learning year for Ava,” Hill said.
Erie-Prophetstown
Coach: Brad Tichler
Top returners: Jaelin Hawkins,sr.; Hanna Huisman, sr.; Sarah Huizenga, sr.; Isabella Johnston, so.; Michelle Naftzger, so.; Lillian McWilliams, jr.
Key newcomers: Gabi Abell, sr.; Sarah Carlson, fr.; Kiera Grage, sr.; Ava Grawe, so.; Sonja Huffstutler, jr.; Taylor Richmond, so.; Nevada Wells, fr.
Worth noting: A big roster for the Panthers should make for good competition for match spots as the season rolls on. EP is looking to build toward the postseason with a roster that returns its entire team from 2022. Three seniors and a talented junior in McWilliams should provide good results for the Panthers.
Newman Central Catholic
Coach: Kevin Knack (8th Year)
Top returners: Sophia Ely, sr.; Ellie Rude sr.
Key newcomers: Madison Duhon, sr.; Lauryn Francque, so.; Reagan Hammes, so.
Worth noting: Multi-sport athletes are the theme for this years Comets. Rude and Ely are two-sport players. Rude also plays on the state trophy-winning volleyball team. Rude missed 2022 with an injury. Her return brings some pop to the top of the lineup. Duhon, along with a couple of talented sophomores in Hammes and Francque, should provide solid depth for Newman this fall.
Oregon
Coach: Jim Spratt
Top returners: Hailey-Jane Becker, jr; Sarah Eckardt, so.; Aniyah Sarver, so.
Key newcomers: Mya Engelkes, sr.; Emma Schlitchmann, so.
Worth noting: Losing a two-time state qualifier and another all-conference golfer normally would mean a rebuild. Not the case for the Hawks. Sarver and Eckhardt move to the top of the lineup, and though that’s a new role for each, Spratt thinks they are ready for the challenge. Oregon will be young with Schlitchmann a newcomer to watch and Becker, just a junior, leading the youth movement. The Hawks still should be a factor as they try to defend their BNC title.
Polo
Coach: Jeff Sands
Top returners: Avery Faivre, Alivia Schmidt
Worth noting: Graduation hit the Marcos with Kamryn Stockton (Coe College) and Anna Faivre now departed. The cupboard is not bare with the younger Faivre and Schmidt returning. Continuous improvement throughout the season is what Sands is looking for from Polo this fall.
Sterling
Coach: Weston Henry
Top returners: Carmen Camacho, jr.; Brinley Francis, jr.; Rileigh Wren, jr.; Emily Schwingle, so.; Deyanie Alfaro, so.
Key newcomers: Dasia Lewis, jr.; Evalyn Gaffey, fr.; Josie Pink, fr.; Tynlee Williams, fr.
Worth noting: “My expectations for this season are a continuation of last season. Being that our team consists of first- and second-year golfers, our goals for the season are to continue to learn the game of golf and enjoy ourselves along the way,” Henry said. “It is a great group of girls who enjoy being around each other and enjoy learning the game of golf. Building confidence with every shot and continuing to grow in the game.”
West Carroll
Coach: Joe Guilinger
Top returners: Karissa Andrews, sr.; Corinne Krontz jr.
Key newcomers: Catilin Nolte, fr.; Riley Runions fr.
Worth noting: The pop in the lineup for the Thunder comes from Andrews. The senior will lead a young group in the NUIC this fall. A pair of promising freshmen in Nolte and Runions will help to push the team toward the postseason.