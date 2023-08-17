United Way of Lee County summer program served more than 10,000 meals

DIXON – United Way of Lee County served 10,845 free meals to children and teens during its Summer Eats program that helps address hunger and food insecurity in Lee County.

The program served meals for 11 weeks and directly impacted 3,615 individuals.

“Many families rely on school meals to feed their children,” said Ashley Richter, executive director of United Way of Lee County. “The United Way Summer Eats program helps bridge the gap by providing families safe, stigma-free places to receive meals.”

Kids and teens were able to get a grab-and-go meal from one of 11 sites throughout Lee County. Meals were also able to be provided at public libraries in Ashton, Amboy, Dixon and Franklin Grove.

United Way of Lee County runs the Summer Eats program with the help of many community partners.