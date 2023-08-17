Five things to do in the Sauk Valley:

1 - The Whiteside County Fair: The fair continues Friday and Saturday at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds at 201 W. Winfield St. in Morrison. Friday afternoon features the heavy horse hitch program at 1 p.m., while the antique tractor parade starts at 5:30 p.m. with the truck and tractor pull to follow at 6:30 p.m. Harness racing begins at noon Saturday. The demolition derby starts at 6:30 Saturday night.

2 - The Absolutely Abstract exhibit at the Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon: All art consists primarily of abstract elements of form, color, line, tone, and texture. This exhibit focuses on the subject of abstracts, both 2D and 3D. Featured media are painting, drawing, sculpture, mixed media, art glass, fiber arts, hand-pulled prints, and photography. The show opens to the public at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

3 - Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band free concert: The Fortunate Sons return to the Mt. Morris Band Shell at 7 p.m. Friday to take the audience on a nostalgic ride back in time to the heyday of CCR. Based in Chicago, The Fortunate Sons tour nationally and internationally to keep the tradition of CCR’s music alive. Ralfie’s BBQ will be serving pork kabobs, pork chop sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, pulled pork nachos, soft drinks and chips. Grandpa’s ice cream and Bill’s Famous Lemonade will also be at the event, all starting at 6 p.m. Ewe and Me Acres will have a fresh produce stand with a variety of fruits, vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies and dog treats from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or chair, or enjoy the new benches and join the fun on the historic campus in the center of Mt. Morris, two blocks south of Route 64 on Wesley Avenue, to enjoy the free concert. In the event of rain, the whole show moves to the old Mt. Morris High School, 105 W. Brayton Road, at the same times.

4 - Cruise Night in Mt. Carroll: Head to the brick streets of historic downtown Mt. Carroll from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday for the monthly Cruise Night featuring food, music and lots of classic cars.

5 - “Jersey Boys” on stage at the Timber Lake Playhouse, Mt. Carroll: Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Follow the story of four guys, bound by one dream, working their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. “Jersey Boys” takes audiences on a journey with the performances of the golden greats that took these hometown boys from Jersey all the way to the top of the charts: “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” “My Eyes Adored You” and many more. Information and tickets are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box oﬃce at 815-244-2035. The box office is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and show days until intermission. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll.

