Dixon graduate writes book, will talk at local library

DIXON – Dixon High School graduate Bob O’Connor, an author of 30 books, will speak and sign his book, “Recollections of Michael Minnihan of the 105th Illinois Infantry,” in Dixon on Sept. 14 and 15.

O’Connor will speak at the Dixon Public Library at 2 p.m. Sept. 14 and will sign books at Books on First in Dixon from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 15. O’Connor, a 1963 DHS grad, will attend his 60th Dixon High School class reunion activities over that weekend.

O’Connor grew up on North Galena Avenue, Dixon, where he and his siblings were newspaper carriers of the Dixon Evening Telegraph. He went on to graduate from Northern Illinois University. He is now retired and a full-time author living in Charles Town, West Virginia. His first book was published in 2006. His titles are mostly Civil War-related, though a historical novel that he just recently published is titled “The Trail of Lee Harvey Oswald.”

O’Connor’s presentation at the Dixon Public Library, 221 S. Hennepin Ave., will discuss the 105th Illinois Infantry, a Civil War regiment that was started at Camp Dixon in September 1862. Camp Dixon was an earthen fort with two blockhouses, located on the south side of the Rock River at the location of John Dixon’s Tavern and Ferry.

The regiment served for 33 months, mustering out in Alexandria, Virginia, on Sept. 2, 1865. The 105th Illinois Infantry marched with William Tecumseh Sherman’s army during Sherman’s capture of Atlanta, the famous “Sherman’s March to the Sea”, and at the surrender of Gen. Joseph Johnston at Bennett Place, North Carolina, several weeks after General Lee’s surrender at Appomattox.

The regiment appeared in numerous Civil War battles, mainly in Georgia and North Carolina. O’Connor’s great-grandfather’s older brother, Michael Minnihan, marched with Company B of the 105th Illinois Infantry. Minnihan was an Irish immigrant who was a farmer at Alto, in the far northeastern part of Lee County. “Recollections of Michael Minnihan of the 105th Illinois Infantry” is historical fiction, but is based on the official record and two diaries from the regiment.

The Dixon Public Library has all of O’Connor’s books in its inventory.

“I have many memories of my mother taking us to the library on a regular basis,” O’Connor said. “It is a great honor to be able to speak there.”

O’Connor also will do a book-signing event the following day at Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.

The author’s website is www.boboconnorbooks.com. He can be reached via e-mail at author@boboconnorbooks.com.